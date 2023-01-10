High school boys basketball: Parkway edges Airline; PCA’s Pittman gets 200th victory

The Parkway Panthers edged the Airline Vikings 68-66 in a District 1-5A game Tuesday night at Airline,

In the other 1-5A games involving parish teams, Benton fell to Captain Shreve 61-40 at Benton and Haughton lost to Southwood 69-45 at Haughton.

In the other 1-5A game, Natchitoches Central nipped Byrd 64-63.

Defending champion Captain Shreve (16-3, 3-0) and Southwood (10-7, 3-0) are tied for the district lead. They are followed by Natchitoches Central (6-10, 2-1), Haughton (11-12, 1-2), Benton (6-13, 1-2), Byrd (8-10, 1-2), Parkway (9-11, 1-2) and Airline (10-10, 0-3).

In a District 1-1A game, Plain Dealing fell to Homer 75-43 at Plain Dealing.

In an MAIS District 5-3A game, Providence Classical Academy routed Prairie View 61-15 at home. PCA Head Coach Trey Pittman picked up his 200th career victory.

Pittman is in his third season at PCA. He previously coached girls teams at Minden and Riverdale Academy.

At Airline, freshman Caleb Evans sank two free throws with 10.3 seconds left to tie the game at 66.

After a Vikings turnover, Evans drove inside the lane and hit a jumper with 2.5 seconds left. Airline then missed a desperation shot at the buzzer.

Evans, who also hit a big 3-pointer in the fourth quarter, finished with 13 points. Tre’ Fisher led the Panthers with 15.

Chance Snell added 13 and Brhaelyn Brown 12.

Colby O’Glee and Tre’ Jackson led Airline with 17 and 16 points, respectively. Kanayo Agu had 13 and Jeremiyah Stafford 12.

Airline hit four 3-pointers, including two by O’Glee, in the first quarter and led 19-12.

The Panthers knocked down four from behind the arc in the second quarter and cut the deficit to three at the half.

The Vikings took a 52-47 lead into the fourth quarter.

Fisher scored seven in the fourth and Snell sank a 3-pointer to help Parkway rally. Jackson scored eight in the quarter.

Parkway hosts Benton Friday, and Airline visits Natchitoches Central.

At Benton, the Tigers led 9-8 after a quarter. The Gators took control in the second. Marcus Lofton scored nine of his 12 points and Shreve led 31-19 at the half.

The Gators continued to pull away in the third and took a 48-30 lead into the fourth.

Greg Manning led the Tigers with 16 points. Landon Blackmon had nine.

EJ McDonald led Shreve with 16.

At PCA, Bowman Lovell scored 19 points to lead the Knights (13-4, 3-0).

JoJo Grau had 11, Blake Guin 10 and Daniel West nine.

PCA hosts Franklin Academy Friday.