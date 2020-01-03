High school boys basketball: Parkway edges Calvary in first round of Bossier Invitational; Benton comes up just short

The Parkway Panthers won a close one and the Benton Tigers came up just short in the first round of the 80th Bossier Invitational on Thursday at Bossier.

Parkway edged Calvary Baptist 54-53. Benton fell to Red River 67-66.

In other first-round games, “Doc” Edwards Invitational champion Huntington edged Homer 52-49 and Captain Shreve defeated Loyola College Prep 51-41.

In Friday’s quarterfinals, Parkway (10-4) takes on Natchitoches Central (13-1) at 3:30 p.m, Huntington (15-4) faces Ruston (6-8) at 5, Bossier (15-3) plays Red River (12-6) at 6:30 and Captain Shreve (11-4) takes on DeRidder (7-12) at 8.

Natchitoches Central, Ruston, Bossier and DeRidder all received first-round byes in the 12-team tournament.

Trae Ware and Bryce Roberts led nine Parkway players who scored against Calvary with 14 and 13 points, respectively. Gabe Larry had eight.

The Panthers trailed 12-8 after the first quarter then outscored the Cavaliers 16-11 in the second for a one-point halftime advantage.

The game remained close with Calvary taking a 38-37 lead after three quarters.

Larry, Roberts and Gnoble Peterson all hit 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to help Parkway pull out the victory. Ware had two big baskets. Javoris White also had a basket and a free throw.

Will Bagley knocked down four 3-pointers and led Calvary with 16 points. D’Marcus Hall and LaBree Williams Jr. scored 12 each.

Martin McDowell scored all 11 of his points in the fourth quarter. He sank three from behind the arc.

Dylan Slaid led Benton against Red River with 19 points, including three 3-pointers.

Jyrell McClendon added 14. Ryan Ward and Todd Dominic scored nine each.

The Tigers led 36-28 at the half and maintained the eight-point margin going into the fourth. But the Bulldogs rallied for the slim victory.

Taylor Williams paced Red River with 19 points. Jaylen McDonald added 14.

The Bulldogs sank nine 3-pointers.

Benton faces Loyola in a consolation game Friday at 2.

