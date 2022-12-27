High school boys basketball: Parkway falls to Lakeview

The Parkway Panthers fell to Lakeview 57-52 Thursday afternoon at Parkway.

The game was originally scheduled for Dec. 13. It was postponed because of sever weather.

Parkway trailed 21-16 at the half and 44-34 after three quarters.

Brhaelyn Brown hit four 3-pointers in the fourth quarter as the Panthers tried to rally.

Brown had five 3s in the game and led Parkway with 23 points.

Chance Snell added 12 and Tre’ Fisher eight.

Dillon Pikes and Alonzo Driver led Lakeview with 17 and 16, respectively.

Both the Panthers and Gators are playing in the “Doc” Edwards Invitational.

Parkway (8-7) plays Bossier in the first round Wednesday at 3 p.m. at Greenacres Middle. Lakeview (11-4) faces Northwood at noon at Airline.