High school boys basketball: Parkway gets third straight victory over a parish rival; Bossier falls to Huntington in tight contest

High school boys basketball: Parkway gets third straight victory over a parish...

The Parkway Panthers won their third straight game over a parish rival Tuesday night, defeating the Haughton Bucs 67-62 at Haughton.

In the other 1-5A games, Benton fell to Natchitoches Central 58-49 at Benton, Airline lost to Southwood 48-41 at Southwood and Captain Shreve rolled past Byrd 40-12 at Byrd.

Defending champion Captain Shreve (18-3, 5-0) and Southwood (12-7, 5-0) are tied for the district lead. They are followed by Parkway (11-11, 3-2), Natchitoches Central (7-11, 3-2), Haughton (11-14, 1-4), Benton (6-15, 1-4), Byrd (8-12, 1-4) and Airline (11-11, 1-4).

In a non-district game, Bossier fell to Huntington 62-59 at Bossier.

In a District 1-1A game, Plain Dealing dropped a tough 54-50 decision to Glenbrook in Minden.

At Haughton, freshman Kaleb Williams poured in 19 points to lead the Panthers.

Chance Snell had 13, Brhaelyn Brown 10 and Caleb Evans nine.

Laythan Delaney paced Haughton with 21 points.

Josh Ross added 12 and Demarshae Fradger 11.

With Fradger scoring seven points, the Bucs got off to a good start and led 17-12 after a quarter.

The Panthers got going in the second. Williams scored nine and Snell six as Parkway outscored Haughton 20-11 for a 32-28 halftime lead.

Williams hit a 3-pointer and scored nine in the third, and the Panthers led 52-45 going into the fourth.

Ross sank two 3-pointers and Adrian McClindon one to keep the Bucs in it in the fourth. Snell and Brown had four each to help Parkway pull out the victory.

Parkway hosts Natchitoches Central Friday. Haughton visits Byrd.

At Benton, the Tigers stayed within striking distance most of the game. They trailed 17-15 after a quarter, 32-26 at the half and 46-37 after three quarters.

Greg Manning led Benton with 14 points. Marc Perry scored nine. Trey Smith and Matthew Farmer had eight each.

L. Smith, who hit five 3-pointers, led Natchitoches Central with 24 points.

Benton hosts Airline Friday.

At Airline, Tre,Von Jackson paced the Vikings with 15 points. Colby O’Glee added nine.

Airline trailed 9-5 after the first quarter and 25-21 at the half.

The Vikings cut the lead to one midway through the third quarter. But the Cowboys went on a 7-0 run to push the lead to eight. Airline cut it back to six going into the fourth.

The Vikings got within 35-38 with 5:01 left. They tied it at 38 with a 3-pointer with 4:44 left.

O’Glee was fouled shooting a 3-pointer with 2:58 left. He made all three free throws to give Airline a 41-40 lead.

Southwood quickly retook the lead. Down 44-41 with 25 seconds left, the Vikings missed a 3-pointer.

At Bossier, the Bearkats led 29-26 at the half and 45-43 after three quarters.

Chris Carpenter helped Huntington rally with 10 points in the fourth quarter. He was 6-of-7 from the free throw line.

Tahj Roots led Bossier with 21 points. He knocked down two 3-pointers in the first quarter and en route to 15 first-half points.

Lakavin Thomas and Javon Johnson scored 14 each.

Bossier shot only seven free throws in the game, making six. Huntington made 15-of-20.

Bossier and Huntington are both in District 1-4A, but the game doesn’t count in the district standings. The Bearkats and Raiders will face off Feb. 10 at Huntington in their designated district game.

Bossier (11-9) opens district play Friday against Booker T. Washington at home. Huntington (16-6) visits North DeSoto.

At Glenbrook, Carnez Hillmon led Plain Dealing with 19 points. Tyrese Kimble had 15. Jamauriel Ray chipped in nine.

Plain Dealing (5-12, 1-5) visits Doyline Friday. Glenbrook improved to 3-10 and 1-4.