High school boys basketball: Parkway, Haughton advance to semifinals of Barksdale Federal Credit Union Parkway Tournament

The Parkway Panthers and Haughton Buccaneers advanced to the semifinals of the Barksdale Federal Credit Union Tournament with victories Thursday night at Parkway.

In first-round games, Parkway defeated Plain Dealing 68-40 and Haughton edged Booker T. Washington 37-33

In the other first-round games, Pleasant Hill defeated Northwood 51-48 and West Monroe topped Ringgold 66-44.

In Friday’s winners’ bracket semifinals, Haughton (9-1) takes on West Monroe (3-0) at 6:30 and Parkway (5-1) faces Pleasant Hill (10-4) at 8.

In the consolation semifinals, Plain Dealing (1-5) plays Northwood (2-4) at 3:30 and Ringgold (3-8) plays BTW (6-3) at 5.

Brhaelyn Brown led 13 Parkway players who scored against Plain Dealing with 19 points. Chance Snell added nine and Christian McCoy seven.

Carnez Hillmon paced Plain Dealing with 18, including 15 in the first half.

With Hillmon scoring 10, the Lions stayed close in the first quarter and trailed 13-10.

But Brown sank two 3-pointers and scored 10 in the second quarter as the Panthers took control, outscoring the Lions 23-10.

KJ Allen and Laythan Delaney scored 14 each as Haughton won its ninth in a row.

BTW’s Calvein Collins scored all 12 of his points in the first quarter to help the Lions build a 20-14 lead. Allen kept the Bucs within striking distance with nine points in the quarter.

Both teams had very little success offensively in the second quarter. Haughton scored only four points on two Delaney baskets. But BTW scored just one and the Bucs went into the locker room down 22-18.

Allen and Zion Nelson hit 3-pointers in the third quarter. Haughton sliced two more points off the lead and trailed 31-29 after three.

The Bucs then held the Lions to just two points again in the fourth quarter. Delaney scored five in the period and Adrian McClindon had three.

Fred Edwards and CJ Scott scored 18 points each to lead Pleasant Hill past Northwood.

Jadais Richard led West Monroe against Ringgold with 23 points.

DaTravion Henson and Jabari Adams led Ringgold with 14 and 13 points, respectively.