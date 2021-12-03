High school boys basketball: Parkway, Haughton, Bossier, Benton post victories in tournaments

Parkway, Haughton, Bossier and Benton were victorious in tournament games Thursday.

Parkway defeated Magnolia School of Excellence 62-31, and Haughton dropped Plain Dealing 62-31 in the Jack Clay Haughton Invitational.

Byrd defeated Minden 56-47 in the other game at Haughton.

Bossier got past Washington-Marion 46-40 in the Sunday Players Showdown in the Lake Basketball Classic in Lake Charles.

Benton edged Marksville 54-51 in the Red River tournament in Coushatta.

Christian McCoy led 12 Parkway players who scored against Magnolia with 14 points. He hit three 3-pointers and scored 13 in the first quarter as the Panthers rolled to a 24-6 lead.

Braehlyn Brown added 11 points and Michael Foster 10.

Laythan Delaney led three Bucs in double figures with 14 points as Haughton won its sixth straight.

JJ Dudley had 11 points and Zion Nelson 10.

With Carnez Hillmon sinking three 3-pointers, Plain Dealing got off to a good start and led 13-7 after the first quarter. But the Lions scored only two in the second and the Bucs rallied for a 22-15 halftime lead.

Delaney scored 12 in the second half. He had six in the third quarter as Haughton extended the lead to 41-21.

Hillmon finished with four 3-pointers and 14 points.

The event concludes Friday. Byrd plays Magnolia at 5 followed by Parkway (3-0) vs. Plain Dealing (0-3) at 6:15 and Haughton (6-1) vs. Minden at 7:30.

At Lake Charles, Javon Johnson scored 14 points, including three 3-pointers, to lead Bossier (4-2).

Sedric Applewhite added 11 and Tahj Roots 10. Roots made two from behind the arc.

Marquis Harris chipped in eight.

At Coushatta, Greg Manning and Jalen Taylor led Benton (2-3) with 16 and 15 points, respectively.

Brian Williams had 12 points and Zaccheaus Zeigler added eight.