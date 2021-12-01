High school boys basketball: Parkway, Haughton win on first night of Haughton tournament

High school boys basketball: Parkway, Haughton win on first night of Haughton...

The Parkway Panthers and Haughton Bucs won Wednesday on the first night of the Jack Clayton Haughton Invitational.

Parkway defeated Minden 59-49 in the opener. Haughton downed Magnolia School of Excellence 63-20 in the nightcap.

In the other game, Byrd topped Plain Dealing 51-32.

Christian McCoy and Chance Snell led Parkway (2-0) with 14 and 13 points, respectively. Jatavious Calhoun added nine. Six other Panthers scored.

Parkway got off to a slow start and trailed 13-7 at the end of the first quarter. Snell and McCoy hit 3-pointers in the second, helping the Panthers rally for a 21-19 halftime lead.

Eight Parkway players scored in the third and Parkway grabbed a 39-33 lead.

McCoy drained two from behind the arc in the fourth, and Snell was 7-of-8 from the line. The Panthers made 14-of-21 free throws in the second half after hitting just 1-of-4 in the first.

Haughton (5-1) extended its win streak to five with the victory over Magnolia.

Zion Nelson knocked down five 3s in the first quarter as the Bucs jumped out to a 28-5 lead. Haughton cooled off in the second but a strong defensive effort pushed the lead to 35-10 at the half.

AJ Vasquez scored 12 in the third as the Bucs kept rolling.

Nelson finished with a team-high 17 points. Vasquez had 16. KJ Allen led seven other Bucs who scored with nine points.

Kevin Gill led Minden (1-6) with 14 points.

Plain Dealing (0-2) hung with Byrd in the first half, trailing just 20-18. But the Yellow Jackets took control in the third, outscoring the Lions 16-6.

Carnez Hillmon led Plain Dealing with seven points. Jayden Gay, Kendric Blanks and Jayden Ray all had six.

Kavon Barnhill and Brian Morrios paced Byrd (1-2) with 13 and 12 points, respectively.

Here is the schedule for Thursday and Friday.

Thursday

5, Parkway vs Magnolia

6:15, Haughton vs Plain Dealing

7:30, Byrd vs Minden

Friday

5, Byrd vs Magnolia

6:15, Parkway vs Plain Dealing

7:30, Haughton vs Minden