High school boys basketball: Parkway knocks off Southwood; Airline downs Haughton; Bossier continues to roll

The Parkway Panthers notched their biggest win of the season Tuesday night, sinking 12 3-pointers in a 59-56 District 1-5A victory over the Southwood Cowboys at Parkway.

Parkway (17-8, 6-3) moved into a third-place tie with Southwood (17-11, 6-3), one game behind second-place Captain Shreve (19-7, 7-2).

Natchitoches Central (22-2, 9-0), which defeated Byrd 58-45 in Natchitoches, continues to lead the district.

In the other 1-5A games, Airline defeated Haughton 64-47 at Airline and Benton fell to Shreve 58-48 at Benton.

The Bossier Bearkats continued to roll in District 1-3A, crushing Loyola College Prep 84-48 at home.

In a District 1-1A game, Plain Dealing fell to Homer 69-45 at Homer.

At Parkway, the Panthers got balanced scoring in the victory.

Bryce Roberts and Gabe Larry had 12 each. Trae Ware scored 11. Gnoble Peterson and Zion Beaver added nine each.

The Panthers had two more 3-point field goals than two-pointers. Ware and Beaver nailed three each.

Ware, Roberts, Peterson and Javoris White all hit from long range in the first quarter as Parkway built a 20-11 lead.

Ware, Peterson and Beaver nailed 3s in the second and the Panthers maintained the nine-point lead at the half.

Southwood picked up the pace offensively in the third, cutting the lead by six. Beaver hit two 3s and Roberts one as Parkway took a 48-45 lead into the fourth.

Ware and Larry both hit 3s in the fourth. The Panthers only scored 11 points, but they held the Cowboys to the same total.

Parkway avenged a 48-44 loss to Southwood on Jan. 10.

At Airline, Devin Bilbo scored 19 points to lead the Vikings (14-12, 3-6). Kyle McConathy had 12 and Kendrick Crawford added nine.

Airline led 28-17 at the half and 46-37 after three quarters.

Kentrell Parker led Haughton (5-16, 0-8) with 16 points. JJ Dudley and KJ Allen scored nine each.

At Benton, the Tigers hung tough with the Gators. Benton led 27-24 at the half and the game was tied at 34 after three quarters.

But Shreve scored 24 in the fourth quarter to Benton’s 14. The Gators went to the free throw line 17 times and made 12. The Tigers hit three 3-pointers, two by Ryan Ward and one by Brodie Romero but were 3 of 6 from the free throw line.

Benton’s Dylan Slaid and Todd Dominick both fouled out.

Jalen Taylor led Benton (11-15, 3-6) with 11 points. Ward added nine and Jaden Davis eight.

Maurice Green and John Mitchell paced Shreve with 12 and 11 points, respectively.

At Bossier, four Bearkats scored in double figures — Tim King (20), Otis Smith (14), Cody Deen (12), Joseph Manning (11) and Cinco Bryant 10. King sank four 3-pointers.

King scored 12 in the first quarter, helping Bossier (26-3, 5-0) take a 25-11 lead. The Bearkats cooled off in the second but still led 37-18 at the half.

Loyola dropped to 11-17 and 4-3.

At Homer, Plain Dealing fell to 8-13 overall and 3-4 in district with the loss.

