High school boys basketball: Parkway lone parish team to win on first day of Barksdale Federal Credit Union Parkway Tounament; Airline, Haughton suffer one-point losses

Parkway was the only Bossier Parish team to advance in the winners’ bracket on the first day of the Barksdale Federal Credit Union Parkway Tournament Wednesday.

The Panthers reached the semifinals with a 70-29 rout of Evangel Christian.

Parkway and Evangel had first-round byes in the 10-team event.

The Panthers (4-1) will face Mansfield (2-6), a 47-46 winner over Haughton in another quarterfinal game, in the semifinals Friday at 7:30 p.m.

In first-round games Wednesday, Lakeview edged Airline 63-62 and Benton fell to Booker T. Washington 60-51.

In another quarterfinal game, Captain Shreve knocked off defending champion Woodlawn 53-50.

In Thursday’s quarterfinal, BTW (8-3) plays Lakeview (8-2) at 7:30. Shreve (6-3) faces the Lakeview-BTW winner in the semifinals Friday at 6.

In a consolation quarterfinal Thursday, Evangel (1-4) plays Haughton (3-4) at 4:30. In a semifinal, Benton (3-4) takes on Woodlawn (4-3) at 6.

Devin Bilbo topped Airline against Lakeview with 17 points. Brayden Thompson and Kendrick Crawford scored 11 each. Kyle McConathy chipped in with eight.

Kentrell Parker and Malachi Burks led Haughton against Mansfield with 12 and 11 points, respectively.

Brodie Romero paced Benton against BTW with 16 points. Jalen Taylor added 12 and Ryan Ward 10.

Thursday’s games

Evangel vs. Haughton, 4:30

Benton vs. Woodlawn, 6

Lakeview vs. BTW, 7:30

