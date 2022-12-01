High school boys basketball: Parkway rallies past Minden in Jack Clayton Invitational; Benton, PCA win

The Parkway Panthers rallied past Minden 50-42 Thursday on the second day of the Haughton Jack Clayton Invitational.

In the other games at Haughton, Plain Dealing fell to Byrd 69-53 and Haughton lost to Evangel Christian.

Elsewhere, the Benton Tigers defeated North Caddo 61-57 in the Northwood tournament.

Bossier fell to St. Thomas More 65-39 in the Showdown in the Lake tournament hosted by Hamilton Christian in Lake Charles.

In an MAIS game, Providence Classical Academy defeated Westside Christian 55-24 at home.

Parkway trailed by double digits in the first half but closed the gap to 21-20 at the half.

Brhaelyn Brown hit two 3-pointers in the second quarter, including one with a few seconds left.

The Panthers led 33-28 in the third quarter but the Crimson Tide rallied and got within one going into the fourth.

Tre Fisher scored eight of his 10 points in the fourth quarter to help Parkway pull away.

Brown led the Panthers with 12 points on four 3s. Freshman Kaleb Williams added nine.

Stafford Bailey paced Minden with 15 points. Kell Hawk scored 12.

Plain Dealing dug itself a deep hole against Byrd, falling behind 16-0 after a quarter. But the Lions clawed their way back.

They scored 20 points in the second quarter and trailed by 12 at the half. Plain Dealing sliced the lead to 42-38 in the third quarter. But Yellow Jackets took advantage of several turnovers and missed shots and went on a 12-2 run to close the quarter.

Carnez Hillmon hit four 3-pointers in the third to spark the Lions’ rally. He was 9-of-12 from the free throw line and finished with 30 points.

Four Byrd players scored in double figures led by Michael Thornton with 14.

The event concludes Friday. Plain Dealing (1-3) faces Minden (4-6) at 5, Byrd (1-6) plays Evangel (7-2) at 6:15 and Parkway (2-2) takes on Haughton (5-4) at 7:30.

At PCA, Bowman Lovell led the Knights with 18 points. Blake Guin scored 12 and JoJo Grau eight.

PCA (6-3) visits Union Christian Friday.

Kerel Williams led Bossier (4-3) with 17 points against St. Thomas More.

Note: Game statistics provided by coaches.