High school boys basketball: Parkway rallies past Northwood in opener; Airline, Haughton win

The Parkway Panthers, Airline Vikings and Haughton Bucs all won Tuesday night.

Parkway opened its season with a 54-53 victory over Northwood at Parkway. Airline downed Mansfield 67-58 at Mansfield. Haughton dropped North Caddo 68-57 at Haughton.

Plain Dealing opened its season with a 77-32 road loss to Gibsland-Coleman.

At Parkway, three Panthers scored in double figures. Braehlyn Brown hit five 3-pointers and finished with 17 points. Chance Snell and Christian McCoy scored 10 each.

A Brown 3-pointer accounted for the Panthers’ only points of the first quarter as they fell behind 10-3.

Parkway got going offensively in the second quarter, scoring 18. But the Panthers still trailed 27-21 at the half.

Parkway went into the fourth quarter down 42-37. Brown and McCoy both scored five in the period as the Panthers outscored the Falcons 17-11 to rally for the victory.

Zamarion Neal led Northwood with 16 points. The game was also the season opener for the Falcons.

At Haughton, Zion Nelson and KJ Allen scored 20 and 17 points, respectively, to lead the Bucs (4-1). JJ Dudley added 11.

Nelson hit two 3-pointers and scored 12 points as Haughton jumped out to a 26-13 lead after the first quarter.

Allen tallied six points in the second period and the Bucs extended the lead to 45-25 at the half.

With LSU football commit Omarion Miller scoring seven of his game-high 23 points, the Titans got within 12 after three.

Allen hit 7-of-8 free throws in the fourth to help Haughton close out the victory.

At Mansfield, four Airline players scored in double figures as the Vikings improved to 3-1.

Trevon Jackson led the way with 20. Kanayo Agu added 13. Bryson Broom and Colby O’glee scored 11 each.

The Jack Clayton Haughton Invitational begins Wednesday.

Here is the schedule.

Wednesday

5, Parkway vs Minden

6:15, Byrd vs Plain Dealing

7:30, Haughton vs Magnolia

Thursday

5, Parkway vs Magnolia

6:15, Haughton vs Plain Dealing

7:30, Byrd vs Minden

Friday

5, Byrd vs Magnolia

6:15, Parkway vs Plain Dealing

7:30, Haughton vs Minden