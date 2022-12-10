High school boys basketball: Parkway reaches finals of Parkway Invitational; Airline falls to Evangel in OT

The Parkway Panthers rallied past Red River 73-61 in a semifinal game of the Parkway Invitational sponsored by Barksdale Federal Credit Union Friday night.

In the other semifinal, Airline fell to Evangel Christian 62-58 in overtime. It was the Vikings’ second overtime game in as many nights in the tournament.

Parkway (5-3) and Evangel (10-3) face off for the title at 8:30 p.m. Saturday. Airline (6-5) plays Red River (2-4) in the third-place game at 5:30.

In the consolation semifinals, Lakeside defeated Plain Dealing 55-48, and Haughton downed Green Oaks 56-51.

Haughton (6-7) faces Lakeside (3-6) for the consolation championship at 7. Plain Dealing (1-6) plays Green Oaks (4-8) in the third-place game at 4.

Parkway trailed Red River 39-31 early in the third quarter. The Panthers rallied and the score was tied at 45 at the end of the quarter.

The Panthers started the fourth quarter with a 14-0 run, part of a 17-0 run that began with Red River on top 45-42 with 1:25 left in the third.

The Bulldogs’ first points of the fourth quarter came on a 3-pointer with 3:43 left.

Caleb Evans and Chance Snell led Parkway with 17 and 16 points, respectively. Jacob Gaskins added 14. Dom Taylor and Tre’ Fisher scored 10 each.

Snell scored eight points in the fourth quarter. Evans had seven and Taylor six. Evans was 5-of-6 from the free throw line.

Shaylon Newton led Red River with 28 points, including 13 in the first quarter. He had three of the Bulldogs’ eight 3-pointers.

Airline scored the first eight points against Evangel, but the Eagles rallied and it was tight all the way after that.

Jeremyiah Stafford scored inside the give the Vikings a 46-43 lead with 25 seconds left. Evangel’s Je’Cal Bryant hit a 3-pointed from the baseline to tie it with 16 seconds left.

Airline missed inside and Evangel got the rebound. But the Vikings got a steal and a shot from about five feet behind the 3-point line was just off the mark.

Airline scored the first four points in overtime. But Bryant hit a 3-pointer and Chris Shiflett scored to put the Eagles on top 51-50.

After missed shots by Airline, the Eagles made four free throws to extend the lead to 55-50 with 59.2 seconds left.

The Vikings got within four, but two more free throws put the Eagles on top 57-51 with 31 seconds left.

Airline wasn’t done though. Kanayo Agu scored inside to cut the lead to four. After Evangel missed two free throws, Agu converted a three-point play to make it a one-point game with 17.7 seconds still left.

The Vikings quickly fouled and the Eagles made one of two free throws for a 58-56 lead with 16.9 seconds left. An Airline shot underneath the basket to tie rolled off the rim.

Evangel hit two free throws to go back up by four. Agu scored with 4.2 seconds left, but Shiflett sank two free throws to seal the victory.

Agu had eight points in overtime and finished with 16.

Colby O’Glee had 15 in the game. Stafford scored 10, six in the fourth quarter and four in overtime.

George Tilman gave the Vikings a spark with back-to-back 3-pointers late in the third quarter.

Shiflett scored 10 of his 24 points in overtime. He was 8-of-8 from the free throw line in the extra period and had three 3-pointers in the game.

Bryant scored 22, including six in overtime.

Laythan Delaney and Adrian McClindon led Haughton with 17 and 15 points, respectively.

Carnez Hillmon scored 13 to lead Plain Dealing. Elijawon James and Tyrese Kimble had 12 each.

Cooper Chase led Lakeside with 28 points.