High school boys basketball: Parkway runner-up in Barksdale Federal Credit Union Parkway Tournament

Saturday wasn’t a great day for a couple of parish teams in the Barksdale Federal Credit Union Parkway Tournament.

The host Panthers fell to the Captain Shreve Gators 50-39 in the championship game. The Airline Vikings lost to the Woodlawn Knights 61-48 in the consolation finals.

Parkway couldn’t muster much offense until the fourth quarter, but the Panthers kept it close in the first half.

Shreve led 7-5 after the first quarter and 19-13 at the half. The Gators then took control in the third quarter. With John Mitchell scoring six of his 19 points, Shreve outscored Parkway 17-7 for a 36-22 lead.

The Panthers scored 17 in the fourth but could get no closer than 10 as the Gators (8-3) got some easy buckets on drives inside the lane.

Bryce Roberts, who had an outstanding tournament, led Parkway (5-2) with 17 points, including three 3-pointers. Six other Panthers scored but none had more than four.

Shreve’s AC Bryant, Jeremy Sowell and Kendal Coleman scored seven apiece.

Star Hampton and Kendrick Crawford led Airline (7-4) against Woodlawn (6-3) with 13 and 12 points, respectively.

The Vikings trailed by only four at the half. They played well offensively in the third quarter, scoring 18 points. But Woodlawn’s Donavan Seamster hit three 3-pointers and scored 13 of his game-high 25 points and the Knights stretched the lead to nine going into the fourth.

Seamster added six points in the fourth quarter and the Knights hit all six of their free throws.

Elsewhere, the Bossier Bearkats finished third in a strong Wossman tournament field with a 61-48 victory over Richwood.

Cinco Bryant and Otis Smith led the Bearkats (13-3) with 13 and 11 points, respectively. Tim King added 11 and D’Ante Bell nine.

Bossier trailed 39-37 after three quarters and then dominated the fourth, outscoring the Rams 24-9.

Richwood fell to 7-5.



