High school boys basketball: Parkway tops Byrd; Airline, Benton, Haughton fall in 1-5A games

Parkway was the lone winner among parish teams in District 1-5A games Friday night.

The Panthers defeated Byrd 76-61 at Parkway.

Elsewhere, Airline dropped a 46-26 decision to 2023 runner-up Captain Shreve at Airline, Benton fell to defending champion Southwood 56-41 at Benton and Haughton lost to Natchitoches Central 82-62 at Haughton.

At Parkway, Brhaelyn Brown and Phat Mayweather led the Panthers with 16 and 15 points, respectively.

Antonio Gladney chipped in 10. Kaleb Williams had nine.

Seven other Panthers scored.

Both teams started strong offensively. Parkway led 21-18 after the first quarter.

Brown sank two of his four 3-pointers in the second quarter. The Panthers outscored the Jackets 25-12 for a 46-30 halftime lead.

Parkway led 62-45 after three.

Demontae Stringer led Byrd (3-12, 0-2) with 15 points.

Parkway (14-7, 1-1) hosts Airline Tuesday.

At Benton, Trey Smith led Benton with 18 points.

Reigning District 1-5A MVP Jeremiah Evans paced Southwood (12-4, 2-0) with 26.

Benton (9-10, 1-1) visits Captain Shreve Tuesday.

At Airline, the Vikings dropped to 10-10 overall and 1-1 in district. Captain Shreve improved to 15-3 and 2-0.

At Haughton, the Bucs dropped to 9-12 and 0-2. Natchitoches Central improved to 15-3 and 1-1.