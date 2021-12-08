High school boys basketball: Parkway tournament starts Thursday

The Barksdale Federal Credit Union Parkway Tournament begins Thursday and runs through Saturday.

Eight boys teams, including Parkway, Haughton and Plain Dealing, will vie for the title.

Parkway (4-1) faces Plain Dealing (1-4) in the first round at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

Haughton (8-1), which has won eight in a row, plays Booker T. Washington (6-2) at 8.

In the other two first-round matchups, Pleasant Hill (9-4) plays Northwood (2-3) at 3:30 and West Monroe (2-0) takes on Ringgold (3-7) at 5.

The winners’ bracket semifinals are scheduled for 6:30 and 8 Friday. The consolation final is at 3:30 Saturday. It will be followed by the third-place game at 5 and the title game at 6:30.