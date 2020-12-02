High school boys basketball: Parkway wins opener; PCA picks up win

The Parkway Panthers opened their season with an 86-61 rout of the Northwood Falcons on Tuesday night at Northwood.

Also, Providence Classical Academy raised its record to 5-3 under first-year coach Trey Pittman with a 43-25 victory over Columbia Christian in Magnolia, Ark.

Bryce Roberts and Christian McCoy led Parkway with 23 and 21 points, respectively. McCoy started his season in a big way, knocking down seven 3-pointers.

Trey Ware hit four 3-pointers and scored 14 points. George Brown and Michael Feaster scored eight each.

The Panthers made 15 from behind the arc in the game.

Roberts scored eight in the first quarter to help the Panthers take a 20-17 lead.

Ware hit two 3s in the second while Roberts and McCoy had one each as Parkway extended the lead to 40-30 at the half.

Five Panthers scored in the third and Parkway led 62-40.

McCoy nailed four 3-pointers in the fourth quarter, and Ware had two.

At Magnolia, Jonah Droddy led PCA with 19 points, including five 3-pointers. He hit three in the second quarter.

Jordan Orr had two 3s and scored 12 points. Cole Thornton and Ethan Platt scored eight each.