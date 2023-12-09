High school boys basketball: Parkway wins third straight in own tournament

The Parkway Panthers won their third straight game in the Parkway Invitational Friday night, defeating North Caddie 74-70.

In a non-tournament games, Haughton fell to Minden 64-55 at Haughton and Plain Dealing dropped a 40-34 decision to Lakeside at Plain Dealing.

At Parkway, Brhaelyn Brown led eight Panthers who scored with 19 points.

Kaleb Williams added 14. Savion Bell had 10 and Caleb Evans nine.

Brown scored six and Williams hit two 3-pointers in the first quarter and Parkway led 20-15.

North Caddo sank five 3-pointers in the second quarter. But Brody Hochter and Jacob Gaskins both scored seven to help Parkway take a 36-30 halftime lead.

The Titans got within five after three quarters.

Evans and Brown scored nine each in the fourth as Parkway pulled out the victory.

The Panthers (7-5) will try to go 4-0 in the tournament against Mansfield Saturday at 5:30 p.m.

At Haughton, Josh Ross and Bowman Lovell scored 18 and 15 points, respectively, to lead Haughton (5-7).

Cameron Parker led Minden (6-2) with 19 points. Kameron Harris had 14.

Haughton defeated Magnolia School of Excellence 64-46 Thursday night.

At Plain Dealing, Tyrese Kimble scored 15 to lead the Lions.

Jordan Green had 10 and Jayden Ray nine.

In other games in the Parkway Invitational, Mansfield defeated Green Oaks 54-48, Evangel Christian defeated Lake Charles College Prep 62-50 and Red River defeated Northwood 75-71.

Terrell Pegues and Bryson Ebarb led Mansfield with 14 and 12 points, respectively.

Q. Sanford paced Green Oaks with 15.

Braylon Clark led Evangel Christian with 20 points. Elijah Garrick led Lake Charles College Prep with 10.

Jayden Wells scored 21 in Red River’s victory. Jomello McDonald added 13.

Nikious Green paced Northwood with 15.

Here is Saturday’s schedule.

Red River vs. Green Oaks, 2:30

Evangel Christian vs. Northwood, 4

Parkway vs. Mansfield, 5:30

Bossier vs. Red River, 7