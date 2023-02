The Providence Classical Academy Knights continue to make school history.

PCA advanced to the MAIS 3A state tournament championship game with a 55/50 victory over Sylva Bay Academy in Yazoo City, Miss.

The Knights (28-4) face Tunica Academy for the title Saturday at 7:15 p.m.

Bowman Lovell led PCA with 18 points.

JoJo Grau had seven and Daniel West six.