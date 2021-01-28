High school boys basketball: PCA captures district championship

The Providence Classical Academy Knights won the MAIS District 5-AA championship Thursday night with a 53-51 victory over Glenbrook Academy in Minden.

It’s the first district title in boys basketball in school history. PCA finished the regular season 12-9 overall and 5-1 in district under first-year coach Trey Pittman.

Charlie Bradshaw and Paxton Lovell led the Knights with 14 and 11 points, respectively.

Grant Gordon and Bowman Lovell each scored eight.

PCA led 31-20 at the half then withstood a Glenbrook rally in the second. The Apaches missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Bradshaw hit two 3-pointers and scored 10 points in the first quarter. Gordon sank two from behind the arc in the second quarter.

Paxton Lovell scored six in the third. Bowman Lovell came up big in the fourth with six.