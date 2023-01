Providence Classical Academy defeated West Side Christian 65-49 Monday night

In Eldorado, Ark.

Bowman Lovell led the Knights with 32 points. JoJo Grau and Blake Guin scored 14 and 13, respectively.

PCA (19-4) resumes MAIS District 5-3A play Tuesday at home against Tallulah Academy.

In a District 1-1A game, Plain Dealing fell to Arcadia 63-51 at Plain Dealing.

Carnez Hillmon led the Lions with 26 points. Tyrese Kimble had 14.

Plain Dealing visits Ringgold Tuesday.