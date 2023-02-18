High school boys basketball: PCA runner-up in MAIS 3A state tournament

The Providence Classical Academy Knights came up just short in their bid to win the MAIS 3A state tournament, falling to Tunica Academy 45-37 in the championship game Saturday night in Yazoo City, Miss.

Blake Guin led the Knights with 12 points.

“I am so proud of our guys tonight,” PCA Head Coach Trey Pittman said. “No one picked us to make it to the state championship in the preseason. We just picked a bad time to have our worst offensive game of the year.

“The future is bright for PCA basketball. We are young and hungry for success. Ready to get back at it and experience the Overall tournament for the first time as PCA head coach next week.”

The Knights will play the Class 2A third-place team in the first round Thursday at Mississippi College in Clinton, Miss.