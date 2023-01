High school boys basketball: PCA runs record to 22-4 with victory

The Providence Classical Academy Knights defeated the Shreveport Force 67-48 Monday night at home.

Blake Guin and JoJo Grau led the Knights with 19 and 18 points, respectively. Bowman Lovell added 13.

PCA (22-4) resumes play in MAIS District 5-3A Tuesday at Franklin Academy