The Providence Classical Academy Knights won the MAIS 3A South Tournament Saturday with a 65-54 victory over Wilkinson County Christian Academy in Woodville, Miss.

Bowman Lovell led the Knights (26-4) wit 23 points.

JoJo Grau added 12. Cedric Donald chipped in eight.

PCA will be the South No. 1 seed in the 3A State Tournament at Benton Academy in Yazoo City, Miss.