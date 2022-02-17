High school boys basketball: PCA’s historic season ends with loss in MAIS 3A state tournament

Providence Classical Academy’s historic season came to an end Wednesday with a 61-56 loss to Porter’s Chapel in the quarterfinals of the MAIS Class 3A tournament in Greenville, Miss.

Bowman Lovell concluded a stellar season with 20 points.

Daniel West added 16 and Cole Thornton 14. Paxton Lovell chipped in six.

The Knights finished 22-7 and won the 5-3A championship, their second straight district title.

PCA hosted an MAIS regional tournament, the 3A South, and for the first time and won it for the first time.