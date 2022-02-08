High school boys basketball: Plain Dealing drops Arcadia in overtime

Carnez Hillmon and Trevon Boyd scored 18 points each to lead the Plain Dealing Lions to a 70-66 overtime victory over Arcadia in Plain Dealing.

Kendric Blanks added 15 points and Tyrese Kimble had 10.

The game went into overtime tied at 55.

Hillmon scored eight in overtime and Blanks had six.

Boyd scored seven of his points in the fourth quarter.

Plain Dealing improved to 3-16 overall and 2-4 in District 1-1A. Arcadia dropped to 7-15 and 3-3.

The Lions are scheduled to visit district leader Calvary Baptist on Tuesday night.