High school boys basketball: Plain Dealing reaches Haughton tournament title game; Benton’s Ward hits 8 3s in victory; Bossier, Airline win

Defending champion Plain Dealing defeated Haughton 50-28 in the semifinals of the Haughton Jack Clayton Invitational tournament Thursday night at Haughton.

The Lions (2-2) will face Lakeside (5-3) for the championship at 1:45 p.m. Saturday. The Warriors defeated Parkway 59-52 in the other semifinal.

In the consolation semifinals, North DeSoto defeated Evangel Christian 60-54 and Byrd downed Logansport 45-36. The Griffins and Yellow Jackets play for the consolation title at 11:15 a.m.

Elsewhere, Ryan Ward hit eight 3-pointers in Benton’s 70-64 victory over Mansfield in the Northwood tournament. The Tigers evened their record at 2-2.

Bossier (6-2) rolled past Landry-Walker 63-42 in the Showdown in the Lake Classic hosted by Hamilton Christian in Lake Charles.

Airline (3-1) routed Godley, Texas, 64-38 in a tournament in Texas.

At Haughton, Cerdarius Johnson led Plain Dealing against Haughton with 15 points.

Darrien Perry and Ladarious O’Neal scored 12 each.

Kevin Hill led Haughton with seven and Zion Hill added six.

The Lions led 21-15 at the half and 32-22 after three quarters. O’Neal hit two 3-pointers and scored eight in the fourth as Plain Dealing extended the lead.

Trae Ware tallied 17 points and Bryce Roberts 14 in Parkway’s loss to Lakeside.

Lakeside got 19 points from Austin Sims.

The Panthers (1-1) trailed 29-15 at the half then cut the lead to eight going into the fourth quarter.

Roberts knocked down two 3-pointers and scored 12 points in the fourth. But the Warriors hit 11 of 13 free throws to pull out the victory.

At Northwood, Ward led Benton with 26 points. He made three 3s in the first, three in the second, one in the third and one in the fourth.

Dylan Slaid added 17 points and Jalen Taylor 12.

The Tigers led 44-26 at the half. They cooled off in the third quarter but still led 56-45 going into the fourth. Slaid was 4-of-4 from the free throw line and scored six points in the final quarter.

Three Bossier players scored in double figures in Bossier’s victory over Landry-Walker.

Otis Smith has 19, Tim King 17 and Cody Deen 15. Deen hit three 3-pointers.

Cam Walker led Airline against Godley with 18 points.