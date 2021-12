The Providence Classical Academy Knights picked up their 10th win of the season Monday night, defeating Word of God 61-48 at PCA.

Bowman Lovell, who hit five 3-pointers, led the Knights (10-4) with 24 points.

Daniel West added 14 and Cole Thornton nine.

Lovell sank four of his 3-pointers in the first half to help push PCA to a 26-21 lead.

The Knights led 38-32 after three quarters. PCA pulled away in the fourth. The Knights were 11-of-14 from the free throw line with Lovell making 5-of-6.