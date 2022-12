Providence Classical Academy picked up its eighth win Monday night, defeating Word of God 52-39.

Blake Guin and Bowman Lovell led the Knights with 13 and 12 points, respectively.

JoJo Grau added nine and Seth Droddy seven.

PCA (8-3) hosts Riverfield Thursday.

Here is Tuesday’s schedule.

Airline at Minden, 7:30

Mansfield at Benton, 7

Bossier at Ouachita Parish, 7

Haughton at Northwood, 7

Parkway at Northwood-Lena, 7:30