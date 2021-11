High school boys basketball: Providence Classical Academy picks up two victories in...

The Providence Classical Academy Knights won a pair of games in the Claiborne Doubleheader.

PCA defeated Taylor, Ark., 56-43 and Columbia Christian 60-51.

Cole Thornton had a team-high 15 points against Taylor.

Paxton Lovell had nine points. Jonah Droddy grabbed nine rebounds.

Bowman Lovell had 22 points, eight rebounds and six assists against Columbia.

Thornton added nine points. Seth Droddy and Daniel West scored eight each.

Blake Guin had five assists.

Providence Classical improved to 7-2.