High school boys basketball: Providence Classical Academy wins MAIS 3A South tournament

The Providence Classical Academy Knights won the MIdsouth Association of Independent Schools 3A South tournament with a 48-30 victory over Discovery Christian on Saturday evening at PCA.

It marked the first time Providence Classical has hosted the event. The Knights (22-6) will be the South region’s No. 1 seed in the 3A state tournament which begins Tuesday and runs through Friday in Greenville, Miss. Discovery Christian (19-6) will be the South’s No. 2 seed.

Bowman Lovell continued his outstanding season with 25 points. Paxton Lovell and Daniel West scored six each. Cole Thornton had five, Jonah Droddy four and Grant Gordon two.

The Knights were almost perfect from the free throw line, making 20 of 21.

PCA led by 15 at the half. The Knights led by as many as 21 in the fourth.

“It was the best defensive game we’ve played since I became coach,” PCA Head Coach Trey Pittman said.