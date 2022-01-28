High school boys basketball: Providence Classical wins second straight district title

The Providence Classical Academy Knights won the MAIS District 5-3A championship Thursday night with a 54-35 victory over Prairie View at home.

Bowman Lovell led PCA (19-6, 7-1) with 16 points. Paxton Lovell added 11.

Cole Thornton and Grant Gordon scored eight each. Jonah Droddy had seven.

It is the Knights’ second straight district title.

PCA closes the regular season Tuesday at home against the Louisiana School of Math, Science and the Arts.

The Knights will host the South 3A Tournament Feb.8-13.