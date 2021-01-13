High school boys basketball: Roberts scores 32 as Parkway downs Airline; Bossier opens defense of 1-3A title with victory

The Parkway Panthers remained undefeated in District 1-5A with a 74-63 victory over the Airline Vikings on Tuesday night at Airline.

In other District 1-5A games, Haughton fell to Southwood 77-48 at Southwood and Captain Shreve edged Byrd 49-44 at Byrd.

Benton’s home game against Natchitoches Central was moved to Wednesday at 6 p.m.

The Bossier Bearkats opened defense of their District 1-3A championship with a 74-41 rout of North Webster at Bossier.

At Airline, Bryce Roberts poured in a season-high 32 points to lead Parkway (7-2, 3-0). Trae Ware added 20, including four 3-pointers.

Devarrick Woods and Devin Bilbo led Airline (4-8, 1-2) with 22 and 21 points, respectively. The total was a season-high for Woods.

The Panthers led 41-30 at the half.

Roberts scored 17 in the first half. Ware sank all four of his 3s, including three in the second quarter.

Woods tallied 14 in the first half, including 10 in the second quarter.

Roberts scored nine in the third quarter and the Panthers led 60-48. Bilbo had 10 points to keep the Vikings in it.

Parkway is scheduled to visit Captain Shreve (11-7, 2-1) Friday. Airline is scheduled to host Byrd (3-3, 0-3).

At Bossier, four Bearkats scored in double figures in the victory. Javon Johnson and Lakavin Thomas had 13 points each. Joseph Manning and Tahj Roots scored 12 each.

The Bearkats (11-5) led 23-11 after the first quarter and then went on an 18-5 run in the second.

North Webster dropped to 4-4.

Bossier is scheduled to host Loyola (6-12) Friday. The Flyers opened district play with a 49-43 victory over Green Oaks.

At Southwood, Haughton dropped to 5-4 overall and 1-2 in district with the loss. Southwood improved to 10-10 and 2-1.

The Bucs are scheduled to host Natchitoches Central on Friday.