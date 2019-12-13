High school boys basketball: Semifinals set in Barksdale Federal Credit Union Parkway Tournament

The semifinals are set in the Barksdale Federal Credit Union Parkway Tournament.

Parkway (4-1) faces Mansfield (2-6) in the second semifinal Friday night at 7:30.

Booker T. Washington takes on Captain Shreve in the first at 6:30. Herman Key hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to lift the Lions past Lakeview 62-61 in a quarterfinal game Thursday night.

In the consolation semifinals, Haughton (4-4) plays Airline (6-3) at 4:30. The winner will face Woodlawn (5-3), an 83-73 winner over Benton on Thursday, in the consolation finals at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Haughton advanced with a 57-49 victory over Evangel Christian.

Kentrell Parker hit four 3-pointers and led the Bucs with 18 points. Jordan Megee added 14.

Zion Nelson chipped in with eight.

The game was tied at 24 at the half. Haughton took control in the third quarter, outscoring Evangel 21-11.

Parker sank two 3s and scored eight in the quarter. Megee had six.

Brodie Romero led Benton (3-5) against Woodlawn with 27 points. Dylan Slaid added 19. Ryan Ward scored nine and Todd Dominick eight.

With Slaid scoring 15, the Tigers dominated the first half and led 35-12. But the Knights erupted for 36 points in the third quarter and took a 58-53 lead into the fourth.

Donavan Seamster hit three 3-pointers and scored 14 of his 25 points in the third. Seamster finished with six 3s.

Delatrion Moton scored 23 for the Knights, including 16 in the second half.

Benton tried to keep pace in the fourth. Romero was 7-of-7 from the free throw line and scored 12 in the period.

But Woodlawn knocked down three 3s and pulled out the victory.

The Bossier Bearkats won their second close game in the Wossman tournament Thursday, defeating defending Class 2A state champ Rayville 74-70 in overtime.

It was the Bearkats’ second win over the Hornets in less than a week.

Cody Deen and Tim King led Bossier (12-2) with 20 points each. D’Ante Bell added 15, Otis Smith 11 and Joseph Manning eight.

Bossier led 37-32 at the half but Rayville cut the lead to one going into the fourth quarter. It went into overtime tied at 63. The Bearkats outscored the Hornets 11-7 in the extra period,

Bossier edged Franklin Parish 47-46 on Deen’s 3-pointer with 0.3 seconds left in its first game in the tournament Wednesday.

Lakavin Thomas and Bell paced the Bearkats with 14 and 13 points, respectively. Deen it three 3-pointers and scored 10.

Friday’s games at Parkway

Haughton vs. Airline, 4:30

Captain Shreve vs. BTW, 6

Parkway vs. Mansfield, 7:30

