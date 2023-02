Tuesday

Benton at Airline, 6:30

Bossier at Woodlawn, 7

Byrd at Haughton, 7

Parkway at Natchitoches Central, 7

Providence Classical Academy vs. Porter’s Chapel in first round of the MAIS 3A State Tournament in Yazoo City, Miss., 5:15

Friday

Airline at Byrd, 7

Haughton at Benton, 6

Captain Shreve at Haughton, 7

Northwood at Plain Dealing, 6

Saturday

Bossier at Calvary Baptist, TBA