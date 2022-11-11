High school boys basketball: Three head coaches to make debuts as season set to begin

High school boys basketball: Three head coaches to make debuts as season...

Three head coaches will be making their debuts when the 2022-23 season for LHSAA schools opens next week.

They are Bossier’s Justin Collins, Parkway’s Brian Rayner and Haughton’s Robert Price.

At Bossier, the goal is always the same — making a run at a state championship.

After three seasons in District 1-3A, the Bearkats are moving back up to District 1-4A. That means Bossier’s annual matchups with rivals Huntington and Woodlawn will mean even more.

Bossier lost parish MVP Joseph Manning and first-team All-Parish forward Marquis Harris to graduation. But Collins, an assistant at Bossier the past five seasons, has inherited a solid core group from former head coach Nick Bohanan.

Returning are junior guard Javon Johnson, senior guard Tahj Roots and senior guard Lakavin Thomas.

Johnson, a two-time first-team All-Parish selection, averaged 11 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists last season.

Roots, a three-year starter, was a second-team All-Parish selection. He averaged 9.6 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 3.1 steals last season,

Thomas has been a starter on and off since his freshman season when he helped the Bearkats win the Class 3A championship. He has battled through some injuries and is ready to go.

Kerel Woods, a 6-foot-6 sophomore forward, gives the Bearkats some size.

Collins is also counting on contributions from junior Keyshun Johnson, sophomore Kameron Davenport, sophomore Javonte Small, senior Billy Broom III senior Keshawn Daniels.

Khalil Brown, a senior transfer from Haughton, could also be a contributor along with returning players Ja’Karvis Guice and Quintarion Scott.

“It’s a hard-working group,” Collins said. “They’re doing everything we’re asking them to do.”

Collins said the mixture of experienced and new players makes things interesting.

“Next man up in talent,” he said. “That’s how it’s always been at Bossier.”

While Huntington and Woodlawn will be regular-season opponents, Bossier won’t face them in the playoffs.

Under the LHSAA’s new playoff format, by Bossier is in non-select Division II. The Raiders and Knights are in select Division I.

Airline was the only parish District 1-5A team that made the playoffs last season. The Vikings went 16-10, losing to Mandeville in the first round.

Airline finished third in the district behind Captain Shreve and Natchitoches Central.

The Vikings lost first-team All-Parish selection AJ Coleman and Cameron Walker, now playing at Centenary College, to graduation.

Second-team All-Parish guard Colby O’glee returns. The senior averaged 11 points, 3 rebounds and two assists last season.

Also back is junior guard Tre’ Jackson. Airline Head Coach Eddie Hamilton also expects junior Bryson Broom to play a big role.

“After them, we are depending on some young and inexperienced pieces,” Hamilton said in a text message.

Benton has one of the area’s top returning players in junior guard Greg Manning. The first-team All-Parish selection averaged 15.3 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists last season.

Also returning for Head Coach Todd Martinez are junior guard Trey Smith and senior guard Major Wiese.

Smith, an honorable mention All-District selection, averaged 4.8 points, 1.6 steals and 2.5 assists last season. Martinez said he is “one of the best on ball defenders in the area.”

Wiese, whom Martinez calls a “pure shooter,” averaged 4.5 points and 1.6 assists.

The Tigers went 11-23 overall and 5-9 in district last season.

Price came to Haughton from Claiborne Christian where he was named the 2022 District 2-C Coach of the Year after leading the team to the title.

He played one season of college ball at Louisiana Tech under Mike White after graduating from Anacoco. He then became an assistant at Tech until White left for Florida.

He takes over a team that went 15-15 overall and 3-12 in district.

Senior Laythan Delaney, a first-team All-Parish selection last season, is back. The 6-2 guard averaged 14.2 points, 9.2 rebounds and 4 blocks last season.

Rayner is in his 18th year at Parkway and has served as a basketball and football assistant coach.

After making the playoffs in 2020 and 2021, the Panthers had a tough 2021-22 season, going 6-20 overall and 1-13 in district.

Among the Panthers returning players are Chance Snell and Brhaelyn Brown. Snell was an honorable mention All-District selection.

With mostly underclassmen, Plain Dealing went 5-20 overall and 3-5 in District 1-1A. The Lions upset No. 11 seed Block in the first round of the playoffs before falling to No. 6 and eventual runner-up White Castle in the second.

Senior Carnez Hillmon, a second-team All-Parish selection, is back along with Tyrese Kimble, Coby Curry, Jayden Gay, Jaumauriel Ray and Elijawon James.

Providence Classical Academy began its season Nov. 1. The Knights are off to a 2-0 start with victories over the Shreveport Force, 68-53 and Emerson, Ark., 53-30.

PCA is the defending MAIS District 5-3A champion. The Knights also won the MAIS South tournament, finishing 22-7 after falling in the 3A state tournament.

Junior Bowman Lovell was a second-team All-Parish selection last season.