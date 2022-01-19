High school boys basketball: Tickets available online for Bossier game against Woodlawn, Extravaganza Classic

High school boys basketball: Tickets available online for Bossier game against Woodlawn,...

Tickets are available online for a couple of upcoming Bossier basketball games.

The Bearkats host rival Woodlawn on Tuesday, Jan. 25, at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased on the ticketleap website at https://bossier-high-school.ticketleap.com/–boys-varsity-woodlawn-basketball-game/

There are 1,000 available at $8 each. No tickets will be sold at the gate. Once the gym reaches capacity no one will be admitted, including those with passes.

Bossier is 16-5 and No. 2 in the Class 3A power ratings, according to GeauxPreps.com. Woodlawn is 17-5 and No. 9 in Class 4A.

On Saturday, Bossier faces Carver at 7:30 in the Extravaganza Classic at Calvary Baptist. Carver, the 2021 Class 4A state runner-up, is 17-5 and No. 2 in Class 4A.

The game is the nightcap of a five-game slate starting at 1:30 that features some of the state’s top teams.

Tickets are available at https://hoopfests-tour.ticketleap.com/22-extravaganza-classic/. They are listed at $15 plus $1.75.