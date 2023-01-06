High school boys basketball: Tough night for parish 1-5A teams; PCA rolls; Bossier Invitational concludes Saturday

It was a tough night for the parish’s District 1-5A teams as all four suffered road losses Friday night.

Airline fell to defending champion Captain Shreve 59-23, Benton lost to Southwood 65-48, Parkway dropped a 65-48 decision to Byrd and Haughton fell to Natchitoches Central 66-57.

After the first week of district play, Shreve (15-3, 2-0) and Southwood (9-7, 2-0) are tied for first followed by Natchitoches Central (5-9, 1-1), Haughton (11-11, 1-1), Benton (6-12, 1-1), Byrd (8-9, 1-1), Airline (9-10, 0-2) and Parkway (8-11, 0-2).

In Tuesday’s games, Airline hosts Parkway, Benton hosts Captain Shreve, Haughton hosts Southwood and Byrd hosts Natchitoches Central.

In a District 1-1A opener Friday, Plain Dealing lost to Ringgold 80-39 at home.

The Lions dropped to 4-9. Ringgold improved to 11-11.

Plain Dealing visits Haynesville Monday.

In a MAIS District 5-3A game, Providence Classical Academy routed Tallulah Academy 73-25 in Tallulah.

The Knights (12-4, 2-0) host Prairie View Tuesday.

The Bossier Invitational concludes Saturday at Bossier.

Loyola faces DeRidder at 2 p.m. followed by Airline vs. Evangel Christian at 3:30 and Bossier vs. Calvary Baptist at 5.