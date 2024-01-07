High school boys basketball: White, Airline get revenge against Huntington; Bossier falls to Calvary in OT thriller

High school boys basketball: White, Airline get revenge against Huntington; Bossier falls...

The 83rd Bossier Invitational concluded Saturday night with a pair of thrillers.

The Airline Vikings turned the tables on Huntington, winning 45-43 a week after falling 51-49 to the Raiders in the final of the “Doc” Edwards Invitational.

In the nightcap, the Bossier Bearkats rallied from an 11-point halftime deficit but fell to the Calvary Baptist Cavaliers 66-64 in overtime.

In Airline’s loss to Huntington in the “Doc” Edwards, Kevin White Jr. missed a closely contested shot on a drive to the basket that would’ve tied it.

Saturday night, White scored the winning basket on a drive.

That came after Jayden Gladney hit a 3-pointer to tie it.

Tre’ Jackson led Airline with 17 points.

White finished with 14. Gladney had seven.

Bryson Broom contributed to the victory with five rebounds.

Airline (11-10) returns to District 1-5A play Tuesday at Parkway. Huntington dropped to 13-7.

The Bossier-Calvary game went into overtime tied at 56.

Calvary’s Rondae Hill scored seven of his team-high 27 points in the extra period.

Bossier’s Kerel Woods-Dean had a huge game. He scored a season-high 32 points.

Woods-Dean had nine points in the fourth quarter as the Bearkats rallied from a four-point deficit after three quarters.

Kam Davenport scored eight of his 11 in the fourth.

Javon Johnson added nine points in the game. Lajerrion Benjamin had seven.

Calvary’s Tyrone Jamison scored 18.

Woods-Dean scored 11 in the first quarter. Hill had nine and the Cavaliers led 15-12.

Jamison hit two 3-pointers and scored 10 in the second quarter. Calvary extended the lead to 32-21 at the half.

The Bearkats rallied in the third quarter, outscoring the Cavs 16-9.

Calvary, the 2023 select Division III runner-up, improved to 16-4.

Bossier (14-7) hosts Wossman Friday in a rematch of last season’s non-select Division II semifinals won by the Bearkats 48-42.

In earlier games Saturday, Loyola defeated Mansfield 49-46, Lake Charles College Prep defeated North Caddo 69-47 and Northwood defeated DeRidder 53-45.