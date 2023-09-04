High school boys cross country: Parkway runner-up in 61-team meet in Memphis, Tenn.

High school boys cross country: Parkway runner-up in 61-team meet in Memphis,...

The Parkway Panthers got the 2023 season off to a great start with a runner-up finish in the City Auto Memphis XC Classic in Memphis, Tenn.

Parkway scored 175 points. Colombia, Mo., Rock Bridge won with 86.

The event featured 61 teams from eight states. The boys varsity race started at 8:40 p.m. and was run under the lights at the Mike Rose Soccer Complex.

Freshman Brennan Robin led the Panthers with a 13th-place finish out of 470 competitors. He covered the 5K course in 16 minutes, 30.60 seconds.

Rock Bridge’s Andrew Hauser won in 15:16.95.

Senior Gabriel Falting was 17th in 16:37.14. Other Panthers in the scoring were junior Alex Gomez (39th, 17:06.76), senior Gary Smith (43rd, 17:09.90) and junior Andrew Kent (73rd, 17:43.33.)

Junior Jesus Cordova was 75th in 17:44.10, senior Noah Fox 87th in 17:51.97 and sophomore Noah Lafitte 111th in 18:01.94.

Parkway hosts its annual Louisiana Border Nash race Saturday at the South Bossier Recreational Complex.

The event also includes a middle school meet hosted by Elm Grove.