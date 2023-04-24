High school boys golf: Benton’s McWilliams wins Region 1, Division I title; Benton runner-up

Benton senior Noah McWilliams took medalist honors in the Region I, Division I tournament Monday at The Golf Club at StoneBridge.

McWilliams shot a 3-under-par 69. He won by four strokes over Grant Reagan of Byrd and Grey Kingrea of West Monroe.

Byrd won the team title by three strokes over Benton. The Yellow Jackets shot a 9-over 297.

Benton’s Miller Davis, Cason Toms and Kade Bryant all shot 77. Colton Halverson shot a 79.

Byrd’s James Holtsclaw and Shep Smith both shot 74. Ethan Dial shot a 76 and Duke Bowen a 77.

The Tigers and Yellow Jackets along with third-place Sulphur (316) and fourth-place West Monroe (325) qualified for the Division I state tournament to be held next Monday and Tuesday at Farm D’Allie in Carencro.

Airline’s Madden Sawrie shot a 76 and qualified for the state tournament as an individual.

Other individual qualifiers were Lafayette’s Drew Sliman (74), Lafayette’s Chris Cain (75) and Neville’s John David Trettin (75).