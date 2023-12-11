High school boys soccer: Airline Classic boasts strong field

The werklong Airline Classic tournament featuring a strong field of 19 teams from around the state begins Monday.

Matches are scheduled through Saturday except Wednesday which is reserved for makeup games.

All but three matches are scheduled ti be played at M.D. Ray Field at Airline Stadium.

The teams have been divided into three groups with winners to be decided in each one.

Eight-team Group 1 includes 2023 Division I runner-up Dutchtown and semifinalist Archbishop Rummel (6-2). Captain Shreve (6-3), Southside (3-5-1) and St. Amant (7–1) reached the second round.

Benton (5-3-3), which is in its second season of Division I after a highly successful run in Division II, is also in Group 1 as is Byrd (3-2-1). The Tigers have won three in a row.

Host Airline (2-5) is in Group 2 with Caddo Magnet (5-2), Loyola College Prep (8-2), Ouachita Parish (6-2-2) and West Monroe (3-3-2).

West Monroe made it to the Division I quarterfinals last season, and Ouachita made it to the quarterfinals in Division II.

Magnet (Division II) and Loyola (Division IV) reached the second round of their respective divisions last season.

Haughton (4-3-2) and Parkway (0-7-1) are in Group 3 with Evangel Christian (2-3), Calvary Baptist (2-2), Minden (4-4),m and West Ouachita (1-5-1).

Parkway reached the second round of the Division II playoffs last season. Evangel reached the second round of Division IV.

In opening matches Monday, Haughton faces Evangel at 5:15, West Ouachita takes on Calvary at 6:30 and Parkway plays Caddo Magnet at 7:45.

Each match consists of two 30-minutes halves. There will be no overtime period.

Points are awarded based on three points for a win, one for a tie and .0 for a loss.

Goal points are a maximum three per game.

Admission is $10 per day (cash only). There is a pass available for Friday and Saturday for $15.