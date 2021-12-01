High school boys soccer: Airline edges Haughton

The Airline Vikings edged the Haughton Bucs 3-2 Tuesday night at M.D. Ray Field at Airline Stadium.
In another boys game, Parkway fell to Byrd 4-0 at Tinsley Park.
Jorge Tinoco scored two goals and Ben Jump one for the Vikings (5-2). Kenneth Dickson, Maynor Martinez and Gray Sharp had assists.
Tinoco has scored 10 goals on the season.
Airline took the lead in the final six minutes on a corner kick.
Carter Ebarb scored both goals for Haughton (2-5-1). Jose Montes had an assist on the first one.
Head Coach Michael Marston said other standouts were Christian and Carlos Obergon, Josthin Quicain and Caleb Bencke.
Parkway dropped to 3-3 with its loss. Byrd improved to 2-0-2.
Note: Statistics provided by coaches.