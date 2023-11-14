High school boys soccer: Airline, Haughton open season with wins

The Airline Vikings and Haughton Bucs opened the season with victories Monday night.

Airline defeated Haughton 2-0 at Airline. Haughton defeated Minden 4-0 at Freedom Fields.

At Airline, Alan Breton and Marty Russell scored one goal each. Brady Parks and Jaxon Brace had one assist each.

Matthew Posey had four saves in the shutout.

At Freedom Fields, Carter Ebarb and Abdul Zidan scored two goals each.

Ebarb’s first one was assisted by Chris Ontiveros. The second was a penalty kick.

Quinn Woodrow and Ebarb had assists on Zidan’s goals.

Carlos Obregon turned in a strong defensive effort. Austin Hickman got the shutout.

Haughton visits Ruston Thursday at 6.

Note: Match stats and other information provided by coaches. This report will be updated if more information is received.