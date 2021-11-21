High school boys soccer: Airline wins group title in Airline Classic; Bossier runner-up in Division A

Airline defeated Ouachita Parish 3-1 to win the Group 3 championship in the Airline Classic boys tournament Saturday at M.D. Ray Field at Airline Stadium.

Jorge Tinoco scored two goals for the Vikings. Kevin Ortega had one.

Bossier finished second in Division A, which included Groups 1 and 2, with a 3-1 loss to Southside in the championship game.

The Bearkats defeated University Lab 1-0 Saturday to finish first in Group 1. Felix Deras scored on an assist from Hilder Quintanilla.

Southside defeated Captain Shreve and Benton, both by 3-2 scores, to finish first in Group 2.

Shreve defeated Parkway 6-1 in the Division A third-place game.

Airline went 3-0 in the tournament. The Vikings also defeated Haughton 4-2 and Northwood 3-0.

Tinoco, Ben Jump and Gray Sharp scored goals against Northwood. Tinoco had three goals against Haughton and Angel Rivera had one.