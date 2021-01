Logan Smith scored three goals as the Benton Tigers defeated Ruston 5-0 for their fourth straight victory Saturday in Ruston.

Benton improved to 6-4-3. Ruston dropped to 6-5-1.

Devin Ryan had one goal and one assist for the Tigers. Ben Poole scored a goal.

Garrett Petro, Chase Clutter and RJ Moore had one assist apiece.

Benton, which has won five of its last six, is scheduled to open District 1-II play Tuesday against Huntington.