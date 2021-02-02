High school boys soccer: Benton hands Calvary first loss in regular-season finale

The District 1-II champion Benton Tigers closed the regular season with a 1-0 victory over previously undefeated Calvary Baptist on Tuesday night at Tinsley Park.
Logan Smith scored on an assist from RJ Moore.
Benton improved to 13-4-3 with its 11th straight win. Calvary dropped to 11-1-1.
According to GeauxPreps.com, the victory pushed to Tigers up a spot to No. 3 in the Division II power rankings.
Benton will receive a first-round bye in the playoffs and host a second-round opponent.
Official pairings will be announced Wednesday.
In another non-district regular-season finale Tuesday, Parkway fell to District 1-I champion Byrd at Byrd.
The Panthers fell to 8-9-3. Byrd improved to 13-3-5.
Parkway is No. 7 in the Division II rankings. Like Benton the Panthers are in a position to receive a first-round bye and host a second-round opponent.
