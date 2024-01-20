High school boys soccer: Benton tops Airline on Senior Night

The Benton Tigers celebrated Senior Night with a 4-1 victory over Airline Friday at Freedom Fields.

The seniors honored were defender Tanner McMahon, defender Turner Hubbard and forward/midfielder Chase Clutter.

McMahon played three years after moving to Benton from Kansas.

Hubbard has played since his freshman season and earned numerous postseason honors including All-Parish.

He also made the LHSAA’s All-Academic composite team. Only seniors with 4.0 grade-point averages throughout high school make the composite team.

Clutter has also played all four years and, like Hubbard, earned numerous postseason honors, including All-Parish.

In Friday’s match, senior exchange student Giovanni Convertino scored on a penalty kick in his first varsity match.

Junior Kyle Hudson, sophomore Ian Sawtelle and junior Cason Cormany scored one goal apiece. Junior Zian Toves had three assists.

Benton improved to 8-8-6 overall and 2-0-1 in District 1-I.

The Tigers are No. 27 in the Division I power rankings, according to GeauxPreps.com, with four matches remaining.

The top 32 teams in the final rankings make the playoffs.