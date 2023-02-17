High school boys soccer: Bossier aims for spot in Division III title game

The Bossier Bearkats will try to make some more school history Saturday afternoon.

The No. 2 seed Bearkats (22-2-2) face St. Louis Catholic (17-3-2) in the Division III semifinals at 2 p.m. at Memorial Stadium.

Last season, Bossier reached the semifinals for the first time in school history.

Bossier will try to become the third parish school to reach a boys soccer state championship game.

Parkway made the Division II finals in 2000, and Benton made the Division II finals in 2021.

Bossier defeated St. Louis Catholic 4-0 on Jan. 20 at Memorial Stadium. That match wasn’t originally on the schedule. It was set up as a tune-up for the playoffs.

It’s no surprise the teams are facing off again, but this time there is obviously a lot more on the line.

The winner will take on the winner of the other semifinal between No. 1 University Lab and No. 4 The Willow School for the state championship Feb. 23 at Strawberry Stadium in Hammond.

Bossier defeated No. 31 Livingston Collegiate 7-1 in the first round, No. 15 Tara 3-0 in the second and No. 10 Belaire 5-1 in the quarterfinals.

St. Louis defeated No. 30 Union Parish 8-0 in the first round, No. 14 Leesville 9-1 in the second and No. 6 St. Michael the Archangel 4-2 in the quarterfinals.

In the Jan. 20 match, Bossier scored two goals in each half.

Oscar Alvarenga scored two goals. Felix Deras and David Rojas scored one each.

Yoany Reyes had two assists. Deras and Wilson Alvarado had one each.