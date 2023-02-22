High school boys soccer: Bossier aims for state championship Thursday

A Bossier Parish school has never won a state championship in soccer. The Bossier Bearkats can change that Thursday afternoon.

Bossier (23-2-2), the No. 2 seed, faces The Willow School (16-4-5) for the Division III title at Strawberry Stadium in Hammond.

The Bearkats and Lions played to a scoreless tie on Nov. 19 in New Orleans. It was Bossier’s third game and The Willow School’s first.

Bossier defeated No. 3 St. Louis Catholic 1-0 in the semifinals Saturday. The Willow School upset defending state champion and No. 1 University 1-0 (4-2 penalty kicks).

In their other playoff games, Bossier defeated No. 31 Livingston Collegiate 7-1, No. 15 Tara 3-0 and No. 10 Belaire 5-1. The Willow School defeated No. 29 Livonia 8-0, No. 20 Morgan City 2-0 and No. 5 E.D. White 3-0.

The Willow School is a New Orleans k-12 public charter school. The school changed its name from Lusher Charter last year.

Like Bossier, Lusher Charter reached the semifinals last year, falling to University 4-1.Bossier fell to Vandebilt Catholic 3-0.

The Willow School’s head coach is former Parkway standout Ben Barcelona.

Barcelona and Bossier head coach Orlando Medellin, a Bossier alumnus, are friends and former competitors.

“15 years ago, we were playing each other for our own respective high school school teams, and now we get to coach against each other for the State Championship,” Barcelona wrote in a Facebook post.

Bossier has six seniors on its roster that have contributed to the team’s success the past few years — Rony Carcamo, Yoany Reyes, Cristian Matamoros, Felix Deras, Jeison Sanchez and Cristobal Cruz.

Junior Joshua Campos scored the winning goal against St. Louis Catholic. Sophomore goalkeeper Logan Bamburg got the shutout.

Freshman Wilson Alvarado, junior Alexander Tome and sophomore Aidan Bamburg have had goals or assists in the playoffs.

The Bearkats have a lot of depth and have used it to their advantage all season.

Other team members are juniors Jean Carlos Contreras, AJ Shelton, Alexis Serrano, Osman Padilla, Juan Carlos Pradier and Martin Aveja, sophomores Adair Galvan, Daniel Beruman, Mateo Guerro and Ethan Bamburg, and freshmen Oscar Alvarenga and Carlos Guiffaro, according to the roster on Bossier’s website.

Marco Rodriguez is the manager.