High school boys soccer: Bossier blanks St. Louis Catholic 4-0 in battle of Division III powers

The Bossier Bearkats solidified their No. 2 position in the Division III power ratings with a 4-0 victory over No. 3 St. Louis Catholic Friday night at Memorial Stadium.

Oscar Alvarenga scored two goals. Felix Deras and David Rojas scored one each.

Yoany Reyes had two assists. Deras and Wilson Alvarado had one each.

Bossier scored just a few minutes into the match then put another shot in the net late in the first half.

The match was recently added to help both teams prepare for the playoffs. There was some discussion about playing it in the middle of the state, but Bossier wasn’t able to do that and the Saints agreed to make the trip from Lake Charles.

Bossier’s band and pep squad were on hand and provided enthusiastic support.

Bossier improved to 17-2-2. St. Louis Catholic dropped to 12-7-2.

The Bearkats host Parkway Tuesday then close out the regular season at Sterlington on Thursday and at home against Natchitoches Central on Monday, Jan. 30.

Playoff pairings will be announced Jan. 31.